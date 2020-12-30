 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Give the gift of understanding Help us add 2,020 founding contributors to our supporter base by the end of the year, and keep Vox free for all, by making a contribution today.

India’s huge farmer protests, explained

Thousands of India’s farmers have set up camp in Delhi.

By Christina Thornell

In November 2020, thousands of farmers marched from the northern states of India to Delhi to protest farming reforms passed by Prime Minister Modi’s government. Those protests have continued throughout the month of December and show little sign of letting up. The farmers have set up camp in and around the capital city to pressure the government to repeal the laws, but the government won’t budge.

The government says these new laws will modernize farming by liberalizing the industry, but India’s farmers say it will be their downfall. Under these new policies, farmers will have fewer government protections and will likely lose the government-regulated markets and prices they have relied on for years.

To make matters even more difficult, all this is happening as India’s farmers grapple with a shrinking share of the economy that has contributed to a suicide crisis around the country.

To understand the three farming reforms and why they have driven so many farmers into the streets, as well as the history behind the problems India’s farmers have been facing for decades, watch the video above.

You can also find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Give the gift of understanding

In April, Vox launched a way for readers to support our work with financial contributions — and we've been blown away by the response. This year, support from our founding contributors has helped us create projects that millions relied on to understand a year of chaos, and to keep their families safe. Support from our readers helps us rely less on advertising, and keep our resource-intensive work free for everyone who needs it. We want to add 2,020 more founding contributors to our supporter base by the end of the year. Help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox today, from as little as $3.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The US is getting an official women’s history museum

By Anna North

The UK approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. The US might not get it until April.

By Umair Irfan

An ex-Facebook lawyer is Big Tech’s latest tie to the White House. Or is it?

By Theodore Schleifer

Fires, floods, hurricanes, and locusts: 2020 was an epic year for disasters

By Umair Irfan

Elected Congress member Luke Letlow has died of Covid-19

By Anna North

9 wild cult stories for you to get lost in

By Aja Romano