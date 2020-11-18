 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support free journalism An informed public is critical right now. You can help by supporting Vox's explanatory journalism with a financial contribution today.

Was this famous war photo staged? Errol Morris explains.

The obsessive journey to answer one question: Which of these photos was taken first?

By Coleman Lowndes

Roger Fenton’s 1855 photo “The Valley of the Shadow of Death” is the first famous photograph of war, depicting a barren road littered with cannonballs fired during the Crimean War. But there’s a second photo of the same road with no cannonballs, which has led photo historians, and, notably, American writer and filmmaker Susan Sontag, to claim that the famed photo is staged. Meaning, the photo with no cannonballs was taken first, and the photo with cannonballs was arranged and taken second.

American documentary film director Errol Morris went down a rabbit hole of interviews and photo analysis to determine if that order of the photos — with cannonballs off the road first, then on — is accurate, based solely on what’s present in the photographs themselves.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Will you help keep Vox free for all?

Millions of people rely on Vox to understand how the policy decisions made in Washington, from health care to unemployment to housing, could impact their lives. Our work is well-sourced, research-driven, and in-depth. And that kind of work takes resources. Even after the economy recovers, advertising alone will never be enough to support it. If you have already made a contribution to Vox, thank you. If you haven’t, help us keep our journalism free for everyone by making a financial contribution today, from as little as $3.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Wonder Woman 1984 will debut on HBO Max this Christmas

By Allegra Frank

A federal court just blocked the Trump administration from expelling unaccompanied migrant children

By Nicole Narea
Play

The 126-year fight to change Mississippi’s Confederate flag

By Coleman Lowndes

Why restaurants are open and schools are closed

By Anna North

Vox poll: 73 percent of Republican voters are questioning Biden’s victory

By Li Zhou

How bad is your state’s Covid-19 outbreak?

By German Lopez