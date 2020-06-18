Why this font is everywhere

There’s a typeface that has made a resurgence in the past couple of years. It’s appeared on hip-hop album covers, food packaging, and advertising. Perhaps you know it from the Garfield comics, Tootsie Roll logo, or the Pet Sounds album cover by the Beach Boys. It’s called Cooper Black, and its popularity and ubiquity have never waned in the 100 years since it was first designed.

Cooper Black is probably most strongly associated with the advertising of the mid-1960s and 1970s, but it was actually first released by a Chicago designer named Oswald Cooper around 1920. Originally intended to fit the needs of advertisers in newspapers and magazines, Cooper Black became one of the most popular typefaces of the 1920s. Its versatility and adaptability to changing technology, though, is what made it relevant for the latter half of the 20th century.

In the video above, designers Steven Heller and Bethany Heck tell the story of Cooper Black and deconstruct all the reasons it’s been pop culture’s favorite font for so long.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Support Vox’s explanatory journalism

Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that has the power to save lives. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources — particularly during a pandemic and an economic downturn. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts at the quality and volume that this moment requires. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.