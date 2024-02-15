 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UV light kills viruses. Why isn’t it everywhere?

The promise and pitfalls of using light to stop germs.

By Kimberly Mas
Kimberly Mas is a senior producer at Vox video focused on science explainers.

When you think of disinfecting a space, what comes to mind? Wipes? Gels? Sprays? Maybe air purifiers or effective HVAC systems? All of these are great defenses against viruses and bacteria, but one thing has been missing from the toolkit despite our knowing about it for over a century: light.

Ultraviolet light is an incredibly powerful disinfectant. Study after study has proven that it can obliterate viruses and bacteria, and yet it’s not often thought about as a defense against germs. In fact, when most people think of UV, they think of the harmful rays from the sun that cause cancer — not the PR you want when advertising, obviously. Luckily, a few years after the pandemic lockdowns, researchers have found a type of UV that isn’t strong enough to penetrate human skin but still effectively stops the germs. Could it be our next defense? Check out the video above to learn more.

Don’t forget to read the full article by Dylan Matthews, and if you want more information on UV light as a defense against disease, subscribe to Unexplainable, Vox’s science podcast about unanswered questions. They’re working on a related piece that goes deeper into some of the pieces we cover in the video. It’ll be out Wednesday, February 20.

Will you help keep Vox free for all?

At Vox, we believe that clarity is power, and that power shouldn’t only be available to those who can afford to pay. That’s why we keep our work free. Millions rely on Vox’s clear, high-quality journalism to understand the forces shaping today’s world. Support our mission and help keep Vox free for all by making a financial contribution to Vox today.

Yes, I'll give $5/month

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Those evangelical Christian Super Bowl ads — and the backlash to them — explained 

By Aja Romano

What bullets do to kids

By Marin Cogan

We shouldn’t have to live like this.

By Marin Cogan

In The Book of Love, Kelly Link shows that the best romances are ghost stories too

By Constance Grady

Trump’s big day in court

By Andrew Prokop

The Supreme Court will decide if the government can seize control of YouTube and Twitter

By Ian Millhiser

Sign up for the newsletter Today, Explained

Understand the world with a daily explainer plus the most compelling stories of the day.