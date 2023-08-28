Why Silicon Valley is here

Today, one of the hottest parts of the global economy is in Silicon Valley. And it’s thanks to, in large part, a radio engineer who had a plan.

Fred Terman was key in building a technological hub in an area previously best known for its prunes. Thanks to his work developing Stanford Research Park, a new cycle of business innovation began and has continued to this day. Check out the video above for the whole story.

