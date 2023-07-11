 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Help keep Vox free Reader support helps keep our explainers free for all. Support our mission by making a gift today.

Filed under:

Why so many baseball players are Dominican

And why so many of those players are among the best in Major League Baseball.

By Rajaa Elidrissi

Baseball has a long history in the United States, but it also has strong roots in the Caribbean and Latin America, particularly in the Dominican Republic. Cubans were the first to bring the game from the US to their country in the 19th century, and later, wealthy Cubans introduced it to the Dominican Republic. Over the following decades, the sport became deeply ingrained in Dominican culture, while in the United States, baseball evolved into a multimillion-dollar industry.

Eventually, the United States began to seek out Cuban baseball talent. But when diplomatic relations between the two countries deteriorated, the Dominican Republic emerged as the primary focus of Major League Baseball’s talent pipeline.

As Dominicans demonstrated their skill and success as baseball players, the MLB started establishing academies in the Dominican Republic, which were affiliated with MLB teams in the United States. This system facilitated the influx of many talented Dominican players into MLB teams. Currently, Dominicans dominate Major League Baseball in the United States, making up more than 10 percent of all players in the league. They significantly outnumber players from other foreign-born countries.

To gain a deeper understanding of how baseball spread throughout the Dominican Republic and why the island produces so many MLB players, watch the latest episode of Vox Atlas.

You can find this video and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are a couple of big issues with relying on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on.
First, advertising dollars go up and down with the economy. We often only know a few months out what our advertising revenue will be, which makes it hard to plan ahead.
Second, we’re not in the subscriptions business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription. We believe that’s an important part of building a more equal society. And we can’t do that if we have a paywall.
It’s important that we have several ways we make money, just like it’s important for you to have a diversified retirement portfolio to weather the ups and downs of the stock market. That’s why, even though advertising is still our biggest source of revenue, we also seek grants and reader support. (And no matter how our work is funded, we have strict guidelines on editorial independence.)
If you also believe that everyone deserves access to trusted high-quality information, will you make a gift to Vox today? Any amount helps.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The FTC’s case against Microsoft’s Activision acquisition is not going well

By Sara Morrison

340,000 UPS workers could go on strike July 31. Here’s what it means.

By Rani Molla

How to raise kids in the face of climate change

By Sean Illing

After all that, Turkey will support Sweden’s NATO bid

By Jen Kirby

Biden’s Eurotrip, briefly explained

By Li Zhou

Filed under:

The rise of artificial intelligence, explained

Understand how ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, and DALL-E are transforming our world — from text and image generation to how we live and work.

View All Stories