How Wes Anderson uses miniatures

Miniatures in movies are way more common than you expect, and one of the most stylish filmmakers keeping them alive is Wes Anderson.

Miniature use dates back just about far as the movies do, with filmmakers like Georges Méliès using them in the 1920s.

Star Wars was revolutionary for visual effects, but the limited computer technology of the 1970s meant filmmakers had to get creative. To pull off their ambitious vision, the team at Industrial Light and Magic built intricate miniatures of ships, trenches, and more for the original Star Wars.

In the 2020s, our computer technology is better than ever. And yet, even today, miniatures still get used. Just look at The Mandalorian, Blade Runner 2049, Harry Potter, The Dark Knight, and more.

In order to go big, sometimes filmmakers go small. Check out Vox’s latest video to learn more about miniatures from one of Wes Anderson’s model makers, Simon Weisse.

