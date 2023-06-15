 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Help keep Vox free Reader support helps keep our explainers free for all. Support our mission by making a gift today.

Filed under:

Why the Supreme Court made this map illegal

And how it could swing the 2024 elections.

By Adam Freelander

In 2013, a divided Supreme Court gutted one of the major pillars of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. In the 10 years since then, the court has moved even farther to the right. So when the Voting Rights Act came before the Supreme Court again in 2022, it didn’t look good. But then something completely unexpected happened: in a 5-4 decision, two of the conservative justices voted with the three liberal justices to preserve the Voting Rights Act. And the effects could be huge.

At stake in the case was the way that Alabama divides up its congressional districts. Alabama has seven districts, one of which is a “majority-minority district” in which Black Americans are the majority of the population. In 2022, a group of Black voters sued the state, saying that under the law, Alabama should actually have two majority-minority districts. And the Supreme Court agreed.

The reason this matters to the rest of the country is that Alabama’s not alone — several other states in the south are now vulnerable to similar challenges that would increase the number of majority-minority districts. And especially in a region of the country where voting is racially polarized — where white people overwhelmingly vote Republican and Black people vote Democrat — this decision has the potential to flip multiple congressional seats in the next election. In a US House of Representatives where Republicans hold control by a margin of 10 votes or so, that’s a big deal. For the full story, watch the video above.

Explanatory journalism is a public good

At Vox, we believe that everyone deserves access to information that helps them understand and shape the world they live in. That's why we keep our work free. Support our mission and help keep Vox free for all by making a financial contribution to Vox today.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Wes Anderson’s new movie Asteroid City is his most expansive — and most personal

By Alissa Wilkinson

Who’s making money on the anti-woke, anti-trans backlash?

By Emily Stewart

Oregon’s Gov. Tina Kotek opens up about the state’s housing crisis

By Rachel M. Cohen

Why are there still American troops in Syria?

By Jonathan Guyer

We asked 11 Senate Republicans about Trump’s indictment. It was all over the place.

By Li Zhou

Four different ways of understanding AI — and its risks

By Kelsey Piper