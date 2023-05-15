 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Help keep Vox free Reader support helps keep our explainers free for all. Support our mission by making a gift today.

Why Palestinians protest every May 15

The Palestinian catastrophe, explained.

By Ranjani Chakraborty

Around the time that Israelis celebrate Independence Day, Palestinians commemorate the Nakba, or “the Catastrophe.” The Nakba was a series of events, centered around 1948, that expelled hundreds of thousands Palestinians from their homeland and killed thousands. The Nakba isn’t the beginning of the story, but it’s a key part of Palestinian history — and the root of Israel’s creation.

Prior to the Nakba, Palestine had a thriving population — largely made up of Arabs — who had lived and worked the land for centuries. But with the founding of Zionism, years of British meddling, and a British pledge to help create a Jewish state in Palestine, things began to change drastically. By 1947, with increasing tensions between Jewish settlers and Palestinian Arabs, the British left Palestine, and the UN stepped in with a plan to partition the land into two states. What followed was known as Plan Dalet: operations by Israeli paramilitary groups that violently uprooted Palestinians. An estimated 15,000 Palestinians were killed, more than 500 villages were decimated, and roughly 750,000 Palestinians displaced.

Most who were expelled from their homes couldn’t return to historic Palestine. And today, millions of their descendants live in refugee camps in Gaza, the West Bank, and surrounding countries. The history of the Nakba has been deliberately concealed and often ignored in Western narratives around the creation of Israel. In this episode of Missing Chapter, we break down how the Nakba happened — and how it defined the future of Palestine.

You can find this video and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Explanatory journalism is a public good

At Vox, we believe that everyone deserves access to information that helps them understand and shape the world they live in. That's why we keep our work free. Support our mission and help keep Vox free for all by making a financial contribution to Vox today.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Turkey’s extremely big-deal election, explained

By Jen Kirby

Could the US have helped avert the crisis in Sudan?

By Jonathan Guyer

The “return to the office” won’t save the office

By Rani Molla

Succession’s election night painfully shows us how cable news is made

By Whizy Kim

Title 42 is over. Immigration policy is still broken.

By Ellen Ioanes

Is Seinfeld’s Elaine Benes canonically hot?

By Alex Abad-Santos