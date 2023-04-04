 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Why AI art struggles with hands

And how can it get better?

By Phil Edwards

Hands drawn by robots often just don’t look right. Why is that, and what will it take to get better?

Vox producer Phil Edwards is exploring five different aspects of AI that help explain everything from large language models to where unusual training data comes from.

In this first video, he digs into why AI art struggles with hands. The challenges range from the same ones that human artists face to those that are a unique result of how AI generative art is created. The road to improving these hands may not be as obvious as you’d think.

The text-to-image revolution, explained

You can find this video and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

