Can AI kill the greenscreen?

Can a color really beat the AI revolution? For now, it looks like it can.

By Phil Edwards

The greenscreen is a staple of visual effects — and it may stick around even in the age of AI “magic.” The video above explains why.

It turns out that greenscreens, while imperfect, provide certain background separation benefits that are tough for AI to replicate due to the way it’s been trained and the limitations of available data. Preparation can help improve results, but, ultimately, AI tools will remain one in a suite of options rather than a greenscreen killer.

Further reading:

  • Read Soumyadip (Roni) Sengupta’s papers, including links to his greenscreen work.
  • If you want to try the latest breakthrough in image segmentation, Meta’s demo lets you upload your own images.
  • Runway ML has a variety of tools that sit on top of AI infrastructure, allowing you to play with all sorts of applications. Take a look at their documented process.
  • If you want to learn more, you can read about image matting on an important dataset.

You can find this video and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

