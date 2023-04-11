 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
We have a request We're aiming to add 1,500 new contributions this month to help keep Vox free for everyone. Will you chip in?

Why AI doesn’t speak every language

It could learn them all. But will it?

By Phil Edwards

Large language models are astonishingly good at understanding and producing language. But there’s an often-overlooked bias toward languages that are already well-represented on the internet. That means some languages might lose out in AI’s big technical advances.

Researchers are looking into how that works — and how to possibly shift the balance from these “high resource” languages to ones that haven’t yet had a huge online footprint. We spoke to a few of the researchers who are trying to make languages like Catalan and Jamaican Patois more accessible to AI language models. Their approaches range from original dataset creation to studying the outputs of large language models to training open source alternatives.

You can find this video and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Why AI Art struggles with hands

Subscribe to our channel and turn on notifications to make sure you don’t miss the next three episodes of this series on machine learning.

Help us celebrate nine years of Vox

Since Vox launched in 2014, our audience has supported our mission in so many meaningful ways. More than 80,000 people have responded to requests to help with our reporting. Countless teachers have told us about how they’re using our work in their classroom. And in the three years since we launched the Vox Contributions program, tens of thousands of people have chipped in to help keep our unique work free. We’re committed to keeping our work free for all who need it, because we believe that high-quality explanatory journalism is a public good. We can’t rely on ads alone to do that. Will you help us keep Vox free for the next nine years by making a gift today?

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Video

The Latest

An assault weapons ban might not end mass shootings. But it would help.

By Nicole Narea

Tennessee Republicans kicked out Justin Jones for gun control protests. He’s back.

By Li Zhou

The ongoing scandal over leaked US intel documents, explained

By Jonathan Guyer

What we know about the Louisville shooting

By Li Zhou

Why Austin Butler still sounds like Elvis, explained by his own vocal coach

By Luke Winkie

The case against pet ownership

By Kenny Torrella