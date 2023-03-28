 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Everyone deserves an explanation Vox's journalism is free, because we believe that everyone deserves to understand the world they live in. Reader support helps us do that. Can you chip in to help keep Vox free for all?

Why China’s population is shrinking

And why that’s a big deal.

By Christina Thornell

For the first time in six decades, China’s population is shrinking, and it’s predicted it could create a demographic crisis. That’s because China isn’t just shrinking; it’s also aging. And the majority of Chinese couples are not considering having more than one child. Because of this, China is predicted to lose nearly 50 percent of its population by 2100.

China’s population decline can be traced back to the restrictive family-planning policies launched in the 1970s and an impressive economic boom fueled by China’s huge labor force. China’s modernization brought rapid urbanization, rising income levels, and better education to large parts of the country. Combined, these policies and growth gave China one of the lowest birthrates in the world.

Today, China is trying to reverse its population decline. Not just because an aging population is hard to sustain economically, but because China’s impressive economic growth, until now, has relied on its people. As China’s population challenges deepen over time, it might have to rethink how to grow its economy and care for its citizens.

You can find this video and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

We have a request

Vox's journalism is free because we believe that everyone deserves to understand the world that they live in. That kind of knowledge helps create better citizens, neighbors, friends, parents, consumers and stewards of this planet. In short, understanding benefits everyone. You can join in on this mission by making a financial gift to Vox today. Reader support helps keep our work free, for everyone. Will you join us?

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The 3 big questions facing Israel after Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul

By Jonathan Guyer

What we know about the Nashville school shooting

By Li Zhou

9 questions about Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, answered

By Emily Stewart, Peter Kafka, and 1 more

Longtime Starbucks CEO gets a chance to tell Congress why he’s been busting unions

By Rani Molla

Heartbreaking: The worst Supreme Court justice you know just made a great point

By Ian Millhiser

The House GOP’s investigations are flopping

By Christian Paz