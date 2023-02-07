 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Why China is losing the microchip war

And why the US and China are fighting over silicon in the first place.

By Sam Ellis

In October 2022, the Biden administration placed a large-scale ban on the sale of advanced semiconductor chips to China. They also implemented a series of other rules that prevents China from making these chips on their own. The chips are used in everyday technology, like our mobile phones and computers. But they’re also crucial to military and intelligence systems, which is one of the main reasons they’re at the center of a feud between the United States and China.

Microchips were first invented in the US in the 1950s, after which their use rapidly expanded worldwide. Since then, the supply chain for these chips has grown and spread to include countries in Europe and Asia. And while some countries have caught up to the US’s edge in making these advanced chips, China still falls far behind despite multiple attempts to gain an advantage.

Watch the latest episode of Vox Atlas to understand why China is losing this Cold War with the US over microchips.

