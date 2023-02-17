 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Help keep Vox free Reader support helps us keep our explainers free for all. Support our mission, and make a gift today.

A movie trailer editor deconstructs iconic trailers

How trailers work, explained by someone who makes them.

By Phil Edwards

Trailer editor Bill Neil works at Buddha Jones making movie trailers that scare, excite, and, most importantly, get people to want to see a movie. His work includes Jordan Peele’s Nope, Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead, and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old.

In this video, he explains the things a trailer editor notices about trailers old and new, great and terrible, and somewhere in the middle. Starting with trailers from the ’60s, he gets all the way to the present while reviewing techniques like sound design, “rug pulls,” and how to hide fake blood. And if you feel the urge to complain that today’s trailers give too much of the plot away, Neil shows us how that’s not a brand-new trend.

For more videos on the film industry, check out Vox producer Ed Vega’s latest video on subtitles and why we all seem to need them now.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to educate themselves, their family, and their friends about what’s happening in the world around them, and to learn about things that spark their curiosity. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a one-time contribution to Vox today.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, explained

By Nicole Narea, Sean Collins, and 1 more

A top Senate Democrat has an extraordinarily radical plan to deal with Trump’s worst judge

By Ian Millhiser

How bad of a norovirus wave is the US in for? 

By Keren Landman

What’s going on with the unidentified objects that US fighter planes keep taking down?

By Ellen Ioanes

The radical proposal to let Medicare and Social Security lapse, explained

By Dylan Scott

Russia’s emerging new offensive in Ukraine, explained by an expert

By Michael Bluhm