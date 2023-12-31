 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Help Vox plan for 2024 Will you make a contribution today and help ensure everyone can access our coverage next year and beyond?

Filed under:

2023, in 7 minutes

The year’s already over? Let’s look back.

By Kimberly Mas
Christophe Haubursin, Halley Brown, Dave Seekamp
Kimberly Mas is a senior producer at Vox video focused on science explainers.

2023 was dominated by a few big stories: climate change making everything hotter, the Israel-Hamas war, blockbuster movies and concert tours. And during all the massive global shifts, celebrations, and devastation — life happened. Watch this video to remember the major events from this turbulent year.

To see more Vox videos, check out our YouTube page.

And for more about this year, check out these stories from Vox:

Contributions are a key part of the future of Vox

Readers rely on Vox for clear, nuanced coverage that not only illuminates the issues, but poses solutions, too. And we rely on help from our readers: Advertising and grants cover the majority of our costs, but we count on contributions to help us close the gaps in our budget. In fact, we’re looking to reach 95,000 individual contributions before the end of the year. Will you make the next contribution right now? Our average gift is just $20 — and it goes a long way in helping us keep our work free. Vox is here to help everyone understand what’s shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription. We believe that’s an important part of building a more equal society. Join that mission by making a contribution today.

Yes, I'll give $5/month

Next Up In Video

The Latest

South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, explained

By Ellen Ioanes

Why treatment for severe mental illness looks radically different for rich and poor people

By Rachel M. Cohen

Israel’s horrible year started long before October 7

By Noam Gidron

House Republicans’ humiliating year, explained

By Li Zhou

How 7 scientists feel after the hottest year on record

By Umair Irfan

Access to abortion pills has grown since Dobbs

By Rachel M. Cohen