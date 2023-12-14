 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
What your credit score actually means

It’s not just you. Credit scores are confusing as hell.

By Liz Scheltens
Liz Scheltens is a senior editorial producer for the Vox video team.

When credit scores were invented just a few decades ago, they were hailed as a way to democratize lending. Today, they’ve become so essential that not having one can lock you out of daily life. Having a low score can make life challenging, too.

These scores have a long history — and a lot of problems. In this video, we’ll show you where they came from, how they’ve changed over the years, and explain what that three-digit number means for you.

This video is presented by Secret. Secret doesn’t have a say in our editorial decisions, but they make videos like this possible.

