 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Will you help keep Vox free? Vox's journalism is free, so that everyone can understand our world. Reader support helps us do that. Will you give today?

Filed under:

Why Israel has so many Palestinian prisoners

Inside Israel’s dual criminal justice system.

By Ranjani Chakraborty
Rajaa Elidrissi
Ranjani Chakraborty is a lead video producer on the Vox video team and the creator behind Vox’s history series, Missing Chapter.

Israel has been engaged in harrowing negotiations to recover the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza following the October 7 attack. In exchange for their release, the Israeli government has a bargaining chip that is extremely valuable to Palestinians: the thousands of Palestinian prisoners locked up in Israeli prisons.

Each one of these Palestinian prisoners has been processed by Israel’s military court system, which exists completely separate from the civilian court system that Jewish Israelis interact with. This system and the military orders that govern it have their origins in the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories in 1967.

In this video, two experts explain Israel’s military court system, why it’s been a focus of outcry from human rights organizations, and why hostage negotiations have historically involved the exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

You can find the video above and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Contributions are a key part of the future of Vox

Readers rely on Vox for clear, nuanced coverage that not only illuminates the issues, but poses solutions, too. And we rely on help from our readers: Advertising and grants cover the majority of our costs, but we count on contributions to help us close the gaps in our budget. In fact, we’re looking to reach 95,000 individual contributions before the end of the year. Will you make the next contribution right now? Our average gift is just $20 — and it goes a long way in helping us keep our work free. Vox is here to help everyone understand what’s shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription. We believe that’s an important part of building a more equal society. Join that mission by making a contribution today.

Yes, I'll give $5/month

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Why Republicans are pursuing an unfounded impeachment inquiry into Biden

By Li Zhou

Don’t be satisfied with a pledge to end fossil fuels

By Paige Vega

Starbucks has lost $11 billion market value, and not because of boycotts

By Emily Stewart

Vox podcasts tackle the Israel-Hamas war 

By Vox Staff

Doctor Who’s big twist betrayed the show’s oldest rule

By Constance Grady

Bird flu is surging again on poultry farms. The US is normalizing the cruelest mass killing method to stop it.

By Marina Bolotnikova