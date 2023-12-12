AI can do your homework. Now what?

There’s no getting around the fact that students are a major user group for ChatGPT and the other AI language models that have come online in the past year. While schools and teachers would generally prefer to avoid the contortions involved in banning and policing AI use, it’s not clear what “embracing” the technology leads to, either.

In this video, we hear from students and educators about the challenges that AI chatbots pose to schoolwork. We also review research in the science of learning to understand how the “fluency” of a chatbot experience could disrupt the learning process that we go to school for.

