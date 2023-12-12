 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Will you help keep Vox free? Vox's journalism is free, so that everyone can understand our world. Reader support helps us do that. Will you give today?

Filed under:

AI can do your homework. Now what?

Students and teachers grapple with the rise of the chatbots.

By Joss Fong
Joss Fong is a founding member of the Vox video team and a producer focused on science and tech. She holds a master's degree in science, health, and environmental reporting from NYU.

There’s no getting around the fact that students are a major user group for ChatGPT and the other AI language models that have come online in the past year. While schools and teachers would generally prefer to avoid the contortions involved in banning and policing AI use, it’s not clear what “embracing” the technology leads to, either.

In this video, we hear from students and educators about the challenges that AI chatbots pose to schoolwork. We also review research in the science of learning to understand how the “fluency” of a chatbot experience could disrupt the learning process that we go to school for.

You can find the video above and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Contributions are a key part of the future of Vox

Readers rely on Vox for clear, nuanced coverage that not only illuminates the issues, but poses solutions, too. And we rely on help from our readers: Advertising and grants cover the majority of our costs, but we count on contributions to help us close the gaps in our budget. In fact, we’re looking to reach 95,000 individual contributions before the end of the year. Will you make the next contribution right now? Our average gift is just $20 — and it goes a long way in helping us keep our work free. Vox is here to help everyone understand what’s shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription. We believe that’s an important part of building a more equal society. Join that mission by making a contribution today.

Yes, I'll give $5/month

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Why Republicans are pursuing an unfounded impeachment inquiry into Biden

By Li Zhou

The sinister court decision denying Kate Cox an abortion, explained

By Ian Millhiser

One Texas case shows why women can’t rely on legal exceptions to abortion bans

By Li Zhou

It was a great year for movie sex scenes, despite the discourse

By Esther Zuckerman

How to plan a wedding without losing your mind

By Terri Pous

We raise 18 billion animals a year to die — and then we don’t even eat them

By Kenny Torrella