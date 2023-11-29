 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Will you help keep Vox free? Vox's journalism is free, so that everyone can understand our world. Reader support helps us do that. Will you give today?

Filed under:

Why cheating is allowed on game shows

A lot of today’s contests are edited and rigged. But it wasn’t always that way.

By Phil Edwards
Phil Edwards is a senior producer for the Vox video team.

Today’s game shows, whether they’re Mr. Beast on YouTube or Storage Wars on cable, often feature sensationalistic editing, recreations, and straight-up fixing. But it wasn’t always that way. As the above video shows, game shows in America have gone from unregulated, to a federally regulated activity, and back to unregulated once again.

The quiz show scandals of the 1950s set in motion a new law that enforced rules for games of skill. But changing media consumption habits and expectations have made game shows a wild west once again.

You can check out the original Time magazine profile of Charles van Doren and his family — central figures in the quiz show scandals. And read George Brietigam’s paper about the FCC enforcement today.

You can find the video above and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are a couple of big issues with relying on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on:

First, advertising dollars go up and down with the economy. We often only know a few months out what our advertising revenue will be, which makes it hard to plan ahead.

Second, we’re not in the subscriptions business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription. We believe that’s an important part of building a more equal society. And we can’t do that if we have a paywall.

So even though advertising is still our biggest source of revenue, we also seek grants and reader support. (And no matter how our work is funded, we have strict guidelines on editorial independence.)

If you also believe that everyone deserves access to trusted high-quality information, will you make a gift to Vox today? Any amount helps.

Yes, I'll give $5/month

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Nikki Haley’s “rise” and the Republican flight from reality

By Zack Beauchamp

What Matt Rife’s baffling Netflix special tells us about comedy

By Aja Romano

US life expectancy no longer catastrophic, now merely bad

By Keren Landman

Alex Murdaugh stands guilty of killing his wife and son. That’s just scratching the surface.

By Aja Romano

Vox Releases Second Annual Future Perfect 50 List Honoring Visionary Change Agents

By Vox Communications

Why is dating advice on TikTok so sexist — and so bleak?

By Rebecca Jennings