Why cheating is allowed on game shows

Today’s game shows, whether they’re Mr. Beast on YouTube or Storage Wars on cable, often feature sensationalistic editing, recreations, and straight-up fixing. But it wasn’t always that way. As the above video shows, game shows in America have gone from unregulated, to a federally regulated activity, and back to unregulated once again.

The quiz show scandals of the 1950s set in motion a new law that enforced rules for games of skill. But changing media consumption habits and expectations have made game shows a wild west once again.

You can check out the original Time magazine profile of Charles van Doren and his family — central figures in the quiz show scandals. And read George Brietigam’s paper about the FCC enforcement today.

