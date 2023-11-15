Something weird happens when you keep squeezing

Physicists have a pretty good handle on how stuff behaves on the surface of the Earth. But a lot of matter in the universe exists outside this narrow band of relatively low temperatures and pressures. Inside planets and stars, the crushing force of gravity begins to overwhelm the electromagnetic and nuclear forces that keep atoms apart and maintain the shapes of molecules.

What happens next? Scientists (including a consortium of researchers at the National Science Foundation’s Center for Matter at Atomic Pressures​​) are just starting to figure that out. They use a variety of tools (including some humongous lasers) to simulate planetary cores and see what happens. A few standout findings so far:

What happens under extreme pressures deep within planets also influences their ability to foster life. Check out our videos about the search for Earth-like worlds beyond our solar system:

