 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why useless decongestants are still for sale

Phenylephrine doesn’t work better than a placebo. So why is it still on shelves?

By Phil Edwards

If you’ve taken an over-the-counter decongestant in the past 20 years, you’ve probably taken something with phenylephrine as the main active ingredient. And you may have noticed that, despite taking it, you’re still congested. A Food and Drug Administration panel recently recommended that it be taken off shelves because it doesn’t work any better than a placebo. But what happened and why is it still available for purchase?

In the above video, Vox senior producer Phil Edwards chronicles the history of the FDA’s regulation of over-the-counter medicines. That process is the reason that, despite decades of evidence that phenylephrine doesn’t work (especially in typical OTC doses), it has remained a readily available option for clogged-up consumers.

You can find the video above and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are a couple reasons that we can't rely only on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on.

First, advertising dollars go up and down with the economy. We often only know a few months out what our advertising revenue will be, which makes it hard to plan ahead.

Second, we’re not in the subscriptions business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription. We believe that’s an important part of building a more equal society. We can’t do that if we have a paywall.

That’s why we also turn to you, our readers, to help us keep Vox free. If you also believe that everyone deserves access to trusted high-quality information, will you make a gift to Vox today?

Yes, I'll give $5/month

Next Up In Video

The Latest

9 questions about Kevin McCarthy’s downfall and House GOP chaos, answered

By Nicole Narea and Andrew Prokop

The chaotic and cinematic MGM casino hack, explained

By Sara Morrison

What could cause a malaria comeback in the US — and what could stop it

By Keren Landman

On The Royal Hotel, Louis C.K., and burning it all down

By Alissa Wilkinson

The new Exorcist movie proves how much the world has changed since 1973

By Alissa Wilkinson

Even for high earners, student loan repayment is crushing

By Whizy Kim

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Vox Recommends

Get curated picks of the best Vox journalism to read, watch, and listen to every week, from our editors.