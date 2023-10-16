 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where was the Israeli army on October 7?

For decades, Israel has prioritized illegal settlement for Jewish Israelis in the West Bank.

By Liz Scheltens

In the early hours of Saturday, October 7, Israelis living near the border with Gaza awoke to the sounds of Hamas fighters killing and kidnapping their neighbors. As the hours stretched on and they hid, terrified, their frantic text messages contained versions of this question: where is the army?

To answer that question, we need to travel to the West Bank.

Watch the video above to better understand how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s obsessive focus on the West Bank has left Israelis everywhere vulnerable.

