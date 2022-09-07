The real reason Egypt is moving its capital

In 2015, Egypt’s government announced it would build a new capital city, about 45 kilometers outside of Cairo, the current capital. It was a shocking announcement since Cairo, a city of more than 20 million people, has been the capital of Egypt for decades.

The government claims that Cairo has become too overcrowded and that moving the capital will give both Cairo’s residents and government workers more space. But this excuse is not new. For decades, Egypt’s rulers have been building brand new cities in the desert. None of them have solved Cairo’s density issue. And based on how construction is going, this new capital won’t be a solution either.

So, why does Egypt want a new capital? Well, it has a lot to do with the political revolution in 2011.

Watch this episode of Vox Atlas to understand the real reason behind Egypt’s giant new capital city.

You can find this video and more on Vox’s YouTube Channel.