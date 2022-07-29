 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US

California’s “train to nowhere” shows the challenges ahead.

By Sam Ellis

In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.

But now it’s 2022, and so far California’s high-speed rail line is just a few concrete bridges and viaducts strewn across the rural Central Valley. Much of the plan had to be changed, redesigned, or abandoned altogether. Now the project is decades late and way over budget. And that isn’t just California’s problem. Because among the many factors that plagued the project, several are baked into the power structure of the US itself.

Watch the video to understand just how difficult the US makes it to build infrastructure like California’s high-speed rail line.

You can find the entire library of Vox’s videos on our YouTube channel.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The key to universal Covid-19 vaccines lies in your bones

By Umair Irfan

Georgia’s big Trump election investigation, explained

By Ben Jacobs

The smallpox vaccine stockpile isn’t the monkeypox solution we need — yet

By Keren Landman

Public health is missing the message on monkeypox

By Kelsey Piper

This summer’s movies are all about love

By Alissa Wilkinson

What we mean when we say Beyoncé is “saving” house music

By Alex Abad-Santos