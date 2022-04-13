 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Come here often? Reader support helps us keep the explanatory journalism you value free for all. Support our mission, and make a gift today.

What Russia’s war means for the International Space Station

Can the US and Russia still collaborate in space?

By Madeline Marshall

The International Space Station has been orbiting above us for the last 20 years. It’s an international partnership of five space agencies and it’s been home to astronauts from more than a dozen different countries — but mostly, Americans and Russians. The two former “Space Race” countries control the main parts of the station. And because the science done there has required close collaboration, it’s been largely insulated from politics on Earth.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may change that. The two countries have agreed to cooperate through 2024… but after that, the future of the space station is uncertain.

This video is part of our ongoing, broader coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For more videos that provide historical context to the headlines in the news today, watch our playlist here.

You can find this video, our playlist, and the entire library of Vox’s videos on our YouTube channel.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

More From Vox

The Latest

Will this grim satire help you understand what’s happening in Ukraine? Kind of.

By Alissa Wilkinson

The author of When We Cease to Understand the World explains himself

By Constance Grady

The death of the gas station

By Rebecca Heilweil

This is as good as movies are going to get

By Peter Kafka

The CDC’s new Covid-19 guidelines are facing their first test with BA.2

By Keren Landman

The secrets hidden in sewage

By Dylan Scott