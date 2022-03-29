 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why people thought steel houses were a good idea

It was supposed to be the future of housing. What went wrong?

By Phil Edwards

Why aren’t homes made of steel? In the late 1940s, one company posed that question. Lustron made prefabricated homes that were supposed to be the future of housing. So why did it fail?

For just a few years — 1947 to 1950 — the Columbus, Ohio-based Lustron represented the future of housing. Using a steel frame and porcelain enamel-covered steel panels, Lustron made homes in a factory and shipped them around the country.

Vox’s Phil Edwards visited a Lustron home just outside Dayton, Ohio, to experience the unusual features, like magnetic walls, for himself. This home’s quirks weren’t relegated to the materials. Through a combination of government funding sources, an attempt to reinvent the production cycle for homes, and a unique distribution plan, the Lustron home helps explain how housing does — and doesn’t — work in America.

And you can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

More From Vox

The Latest

What, exactly, is a “neutral” Ukraine?

By Jen Kirby

The controversy around Biden’s off-script Putin comments, explained

By Andrew Prokop

Nobody wants more crappy videos on Instagram. Too bad.

By Rebecca Jennings

Kevin G. from Mean Girls is my favorite lifestyle influencer

By Constance Grady

Clarence Thomas’s long fight against fair and democratic elections

By Ian Millhiser

What Biden is really saying in his new budget

By Li Zhou