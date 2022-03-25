 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How Stalin starved Ukraine

It was a man-made famine that Russia continues to cover up to this day.

By Ranjani Chakraborty

In Ukraine, it’s become known as “the Holodomor,” meaning “death by starvation.” It was a campaign many now regard as genocide, carried out by a dictator who wanted to keep Ukraine under his control and who would do anything to keep it covered up for decades.

In the 1930s, Soviet leaders under Joseph Stalin engineered a famine that killed millions as they sought to consolidate agricultural power. In Ukraine, they used additional force as they sought to clamp down on a burgeoning Ukrainian national identity. There, at least 4 million died. As hunger spread among residents, Stalin spearheaded a disinformation campaign to hide the truth from other Soviet citizens and the world. So many Ukrainians died that officials had to send people to resettle the area, setting off demographic shifts that last to this day.

This video is part of our broader reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This video is also part of Missing Chapter, our award-winning series now on its third season.

And you can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

More From Vox

The Latest

NATO was in crisis. Putin’s war made it even more powerful.

By Jonathan Guyer

There should be more movies like The Lost City, even if it isn’t perfect

By Alex Abad-Santos

Gene editing could upend the future of factory farming — for better or worse

By Kenny Torrella

The Oscar-nominated Denzel Washington movie everybody forgot

By Emily St. James

How Hong Kong’s pandemic success story turned into a nightmare

By Umair Irfan

The return of Hunter Biden’s laptop

By Andrew Prokop