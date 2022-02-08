The secret to winning a short track speed skating race

To the layperson, watching a short track speed skating race is awe-inspiring — but it’s also difficult to decipher the strategy guiding all the jostling around the rink. Behind the superhuman turns and sprints are calculated moves to control the pack and finish on the podium.

Apolo Ohno is probably being humble when he says he was not the fastest skater when he entered the 500m short track finals at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy. But he makes that claim to emphasize the strategy — and the little bit of luck — that played into his gold medal win. That’s why he has always referred to that event as the “perfect race” in short track speed skating.

