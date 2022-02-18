 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why the US doesn’t have universal child care (anymore)

Other rich countries have family policies the US doesn’t.

By Madeline Marshall

Every high-income country in the world has a paid maternity leave policy — except the US. Most have a paternity leave policy, too. And, usually, some form of universal or subsidized child care for all families. The United States has … none of these policies.

It did have federally funded child care once. And Congress even passed a universal child care policy in the ’70s. But today, the US is stuck on a policy path of welfare and tax credits. So why hasn’t the US been able to establish these common family policies?

