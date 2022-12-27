 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
2022, in 7 minutes

Running up that hill with 8 billion people.

By Kimberly Mas
Halley Brown, Christophe Haubursin, Bridgett Henwood, Coleman Lowndes, Rajaa Elidrissi

In 2022, the world population crossed 8 billion people — and we felt the scale of this monumental milestone in hundreds of ways. After over two years of lockdowns and quarantines, people eagerly restarted their lives, but there were certainly growing pains. Weddings and travel skyrocketed, but so did lost luggage and global inflation rates. Taylor Swift broke Ticketmaster. Cryptocurrency was headed toward a great year until it really, really wasn’t. 2022 tested the world population as we tested out life in a new phase of the pandemic.

Russia invaded Ukraine, and aid relief flooded into the war-torn country. Refugees were welcomed into surrounding countries, and those who stayed behind inspired people around the world. Global protests cried out for justice in Iran. Football teams stood up for migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community at the World Cup. Cuba legalized same-sex marriage. The world froze for a moment when England’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died. And we all watched a lot of TikTok.

As we head into 2023, take a moment to look back at the events that defined the year.

For more on 2022 from Vox.com:

Alissa Wilkinson’s The 25 best movies of 2022
Constance Grady’s Vox’s 16 best books of 2022
Marin Cogan’s Antisemitism isn’t new. So why did 2022 feel different?

