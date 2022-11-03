 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Elections shouldn't be confusing At Vox, we aim to empower people with context to make sense of the overwhelming flurry of election news. Help keep that work free for all.

Video: The 3 possible outcomes of the 2022 election

Why the congressional midterms matter so much.

By Adam Freelander
Part of The 2022 midterm elections, explained

On January 6, 2021 (yes, during the Capitol riot), the final Senate race of the 2020 election was called for a Democrat. All of a sudden Democrats had achieved something improbable: trifecta control of the presidency, Senate, and House of Representatives. It transformed the possibilities for President Joe Biden’s first two years, giving his party the ability to legislate on their own — which they did.

The trillion-dollar stimulus, the infrastructure bill, the climate investments of the Inflation Reduction Act — all of that was only possible because of unified Democratic control. But even under divided government, both houses of Congress will still wield an enormous amount of power over national affairs and policy. That’s why the 2022 election isn’t just a referendum on whether Democrats should keep Congress — it’s a question of who gets that power, and how they’ll use it. Watch this video to understand the three ways it could all play out.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

The 2022 midterm elections, explained