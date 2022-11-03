Video: The 3 possible outcomes of the 2022 election

On January 6, 2021 (yes, during the Capitol riot), the final Senate race of the 2020 election was called for a Democrat. All of a sudden Democrats had achieved something improbable: trifecta control of the presidency, Senate, and House of Representatives. It transformed the possibilities for President Joe Biden’s first two years, giving his party the ability to legislate on their own — which they did.
The trillion-dollar stimulus, the infrastructure bill, the climate investments of the Inflation Reduction Act — all of that was only possible because of unified Democratic control. But even under divided government, both houses of Congress will still wield an enormous amount of power over national affairs and policy. That’s why the 2022 election isn’t just a referendum on whether Democrats should keep Congress — it’s a question of who gets that power, and how they’ll use it. Watch this video to understand the three ways it could all play out.
You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.
The battle for Congress
- The 3 possible outcomes of the midterms in Congress, explained
- The 9 races that could decide Senate control
- Democratic optimism about the midterms is fading
- How the Pennsylvania Senate race got so close
- The case for Democratic optimism — and pessimism — in the midterms
- What Republicans would do if they win back Congress
- The battleground House and Senate races where the end of Roe could have the biggest impact
- Why a Democratic Senate majority still matters — even if they lose the House
- Democrats lost ground with Latino voters in 2020. Will the midterms be worse?
- The fight for the Senate has become a fight over abortion rights
- What’s at stake for Biden’s climate agenda in the midterms
In the states
- The incredibly close and incredibly high-stakes battle for the Michigan legislature
- In Arizona and Nevada, Democrats’ missteps and bad luck could set them back for years
- How logging, a Nike founder, and the alt-right warped the Oregon governor’s race
- A wonky Arizona ballot measure could unlock a new path to easing medical debt
- New Mexico could vote to make pre-K a universal right
- 6 battleground state attorney general races to watch in 2022
- 7 governor’s races that are abortion battlegrounds
- Two states, two visions for the future of labor
- The states where the midterms will directly decide the future of abortion access
- The politics of New Hampshire, America’s quirkiest state, explained
Policies and issues
- The overlooked elections this year with big climate stakes
- The defense Democrats aren’t using against Republicans’ soft-on-crime attacks
- The new abortion rights spokesmen: Dudes, dads, and plumbers
- The culture war flashpoints dividing Latino Democrats
- A record number of abortion measures are on the ballot in 2022
- Lindsey Graham’s national abortion ban bill makes the midterm stakes very clear
- Is post-Roe voter registration benefiting Democrats?
- The challenge of turning pro-choice Americans into pro-choice voters
- The GOP is learning just how hard it is to legislate abortion
- The end of Roe could be a double-edged sword for Republicans
- Voters don’t actually care about student loan forgiveness
- Yes, most Latinos are Christian. No, that doesn’t make them anti-abortion.
Democracy and voting
- Elaine Luria dedicated herself to investigating January 6. Do her voters care?
- “Stop the Steal” conspiracy theories are coming for swing state ballot boxes
- How election deniers could sway the 2024 election
- High voter turnout doesn’t cancel out voter suppression
- How to depolarize a country
- What the Electoral Count Reform Act can prevent in the next election — and what it can’t
- Why it’s now illegal for some voters with disabilities to cast a ballot
- Democrats’ fears about restricting mail-in voting were confirmed in Texas
- Florida’s new election police unit is the scariest voter suppression effort yet
- Latino voters are being flooded with even more misinformation in 2022
Explainers
- Your 2022 midterms cheat sheet
- The power of Hispanic voters, in 10 charts
- Everything you need to know about voting right now
- How the polls might be wrong (again) this year
- A practical guide to winning Latino voters
- Polls aren’t crystal balls. Why do we expect them to be?
- October surprises may not matter in the 2022 midterms
- Could an old-school approach to voting decide the midterms?
The candidates
- What we know about Herschel Walker’s time in Trump’s failed football league
- Beto O’Rourke can’t win without suburban women. They don’t seem sold.
- The difficult truths laid bare in the Fetterman-Oz debate
- Why no one’s giving Tim Ryan a realistic shot to win
- The Democratic Senate majority hinges on Catherine Cortez Masto
- Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate
- John Fetterman survived a stroke. It could be an asset if he’s elected.
- What we learned from the Walker-Warnock debate
- Herschel Walker is an epically flawed candidate. He could still win.
- The 5 types of candidates to watch in the battle for the House
- Ken Paxton keeps running. Will his legal issues ever catch up?
- How 2022 became the year of the Latina Republican
- Ruben Gallego’s ready for a fight — even if the Democratic Party isn’t
- Even Mitch McConnell’s “perfect” candidate might not win in Colorado
