 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Our Giving Tuesday ask At Vox, we strive to help people educate themselves and their communities on the issues they're curious about. Reader gifts help us keep this work free for all. Will you support our work with a one-time gift to Vox?

How the World Cup’s AI instant replay works

A new hyper-accurate technology and referees’ eternal quest for objectivity.

By Edward Vega

The most concise way to understand the offside rule is in the words of the Scott Fujita blog: an offside is the result of an attacking player getting closer to the opponent’s goal line than both the ball and the last defender. It’s a rule that sounds objective, but it has led to a lot of questionable calls, partly because it can only be judged from an individual perspective. Until now. Meet the new “semi-automated AI offsides technology” at the 2022 World Cup.

A sensor in the ball relays the position of the ball on the field 500 times a second. Twelve motion-tracking cameras mounted under the roof of the stadium use machine learning to track 29 points in players’ bodies. In other words, FIFA is mo-capping players, just without the funny gray suits. The system will alert referees when a player is offside.

This motion-tracking information will also be used to create an immediate 3D replay of the the offside event (or theoretically any other call) that will demonstrate why the call was made to both the audience and the referees. On the surface, this tech seems incredible for eliminating “bad” calls, but its precision will inevitably impact gameplay.

Check out the latest Vox video to learn more about how this system may change the sport.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Help keep articles like this free

Understanding America’s political sphere can be overwhelming. That’s where Vox comes in. We aim to give research-driven, smart, and accessible information to everyone who wants it.

Reader gifts support this mission by helping to keep our work free — whether we’re adding nuanced context to unexpected events or explaining how our democracy got to this point. While we’re committed to keeping Vox free, our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism does take a lot of resources. Advertising alone isn’t enough to support it. Help keep work like this free for all by making a gift to Vox today.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Donald Trump’s long history of enabling white supremacy, explained

By Nicole Narea

America’s catastrophic, record-breaking bird flu outbreak, explained

By Kenny Torrella

There’s no such thing as a good cold

By Keren Landman

FTX is over. Is crypto, too?

By Emily Stewart

Giving Tuesday, explained

By Kelsey Piper

Want to help animals? Here’s where to donate your money.

By Sigal Samuel