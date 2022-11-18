 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why so many “election deniers” lost in 2022

The everyday people who beat back the assault on democracy (for now).

By Liz Scheltens

The belief that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election is widespread among his most devoted followers. It rests on claims of massive voter fraud that have never been substantiated. And in the 2022 elections, many “election deniers” ran for state-level offices that have direct control over elections, promising to limit access to voting if they won. Of all Republican nominees for election-administration positions this year, over half openly claimed that Trump won in 2020.

But when the election came, the most high profile of those election-denier nominees, many of whom were favored to win, actually lost. And the story of why many of them lost is actually the story of thousands of ordinary citizens using the tools of democracy to protect democracy.

Help keep articles like this free

Understanding America’s political sphere can be overwhelming. That’s where Vox comes in. We aim to give research-driven, smart, and accessible information to everyone who wants it.

Reader gifts support this mission by helping to keep our work free — whether we’re adding nuanced context to unexpected events or explaining how our democracy got to this point. While we’re committed to keeping Vox free, our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism does take a lot of resources. Advertising alone isn’t enough to support it. Help keep work like this free for all by making a gift to Vox today.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The midterm culture war over plant-based meat

By Kenny Torrella

How Love Is Blind became a horror show

By Alex Abad-Santos

Amazon employees will be in layoff limbo into 2023

By Jason Del Rey

There’s a reason Starbucks workers picked today to strike

By Rani Molla

Filed under:

Kari Lake’s defeat in Arizona may only be a temporary blow to Trumpism

By Nicole Narea

The two biggest challenges facing Nancy Pelosi’s successor

By Li Zhou