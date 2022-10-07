 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How trail designers build good hikes

The design secrets that make hiking trails feel “organic.”

By Christophe Haubursin

Designing a hiking trail seems simple enough: It has to take a person from point A to point B, pass through scenic nature, and last through years of wear and tear. And for most of human history, trails did that without much intentional design at all.

But as trails shifted from essential transportation to a recreational destination, the way we make them did, too. Now, hidden in every trail is a carefully made design language of angles, alignment, and materials that keep them enjoyable for generations.

Watch our video to hear trail ecologist Jeffrey Marion explain how these principles work — and why they’re more important than ever.

You can find this video and others like it on Vox’s YouTube channel.

This video is part of By Design, our series about the intersection of design and technology. For more videos like this, from playgrounds to font decisions, check out the playlist on YouTube.

Our goal this month

Now is not the time for paywalls. Now is the time to point out what’s hidden in plain sight (for instance, the hundreds of election deniers on ballots across the country), clearly explain the answers to voters’ questions, and give people the tools they need to be active participants in America’s democracy. Reader gifts help keep our well-sourced, research-driven explanatory journalism free for everyone. By the end of September, we’re aiming to add 5,000 new financial contributors to our community of Vox supporters. Will you help us reach our goal by making a gift today?

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Everyone wants a tip now. Do you have to give them one?

By Sara Morrison

Why Hunter Biden’s legal troubles are back in the news

By Andrew Prokop

Hurricane Ian’s exceptional death toll, explained

By Umair Irfan

OPEC was always going to mess with oil prices. Was Biden’s team naive?

By Jonathan Guyer

The pandemic could have changed how employers think about layoffs

By Madeleine Ngo

Tár demands — and deserves — your full attention

By Alissa Wilkinson