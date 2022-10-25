Brazil’s likely next president, explained

On October 2, 2022, Brazilians voted in the first round of their presidential election. The top two finishers were current president Jair Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. When they face each other in a runoff on October 30, Lula is considered likely to win.

Lula is arguably Brazil’s best-known and most complex politician. He helped form a powerful political party, had two consecutive terms in office, and even served prison time over corruption and bribery allegations. After four years of Bolsonaro’s presidency, the core of Lula’s campaign has focused on restoring the Brazil of his own presidency. But a lot has changed in Brazil since his time in office.

Watch the video above for a glance at Lula’s career and to understand why his second presidency would be very different from his first.

