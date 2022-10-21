 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why this instrument explains Black American folk music

Jake Blount, a banjo scholar, explains.

By Estelle Caswell and Halley Brown

Jake Blount has built a career out of understanding the banjo’s connection to Black American folk music. In this video, he walks us through the instrument’s history — from West Africa to enslaved people in the US to the early record industry — to explain how Black folk music has evolved.

For example: The early record industry confined Black musicians to “race records” and white musicians to “hillbilly records.” Hillbilly music would have been early country and string band music. Race records restricted Black musicians to blues and jazz genres. Which meant Black musicians playing bluegrass-style banjo weren’t recorded — even if they were responsible for teaching white musicians.

Using field recordings, their own banjo and fiddle skills, and a deconstructed version of one of their own songs, Blount explains how Black musicians have long been left out of the current canon of folklore recordings and American folk music history. Plus, what he’s doing to keep the tradition alive, with fresh observations and a musical style that looks both forward and backward.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Every song on Taylor Swift’s Midnights, explained

By Rebecca Jennings, Shira Tarlo, and 1 more

Steve Bannon was found guilty. What happens now?

By Ben Jacobs

The Banshees of Inisherin is great — and even better if you know the history behind it

By Alissa Wilkinson

The mysterious rise of food allergies

By Umair Irfan

The Rock deserves a better superhero debut than Black Adam

By Alex Abad-Santos

The secret history of America’s tactical nukes

By Jonathan Guyer