 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Will you help us hit our goal? We’re in the final days of our push to hit 4,500 new contributions in September! Help us get there, and keep Vox free.

How 4 companies control the beef industry

Corporate consolidation is making it impossible for cattle ranchers to stay afloat.

By Laura Bult

Cattle auctions happen every day throughout the US; they serve a crucial purpose for the cattle markets. Inside one of these auctions, like the one we profile in St. Onge, South Dakota, you can see how a competitive market functions. There are multiple producers and buyers competing for a commodity, which results in a value, or price, for that commodity.

But over the past 40 years, the meatpacking sector — made up of the companies that buy and slaughter cattle for consumption — has undergone a dramatic degree of corporate consolidation. In the 1980s, the US relaxed its approach to antitrust enforcement, one tool the government uses to rein in market concentration. Today, only four companies process 85 percent of all the cattle produced in the US.

Cattle ranchers say this is affecting their ability to compete for good prices and make a living. This is one way industrialized agriculture is making it difficult for independent farmers and ranchers to stay in business in America.

For this story, we contacted Tyson Foods, Cargill, National Beef, and JBS for comment. We only received a response from Tyson; a representative shared testimony from one of the company’s executives at a recent Senate hearing. We included that in this video, and the full transcript is here.

This is the first episode of a series we are producing with the Future Perfect team at Vox, a group that explores big problems and the big ideas that can tackle them. We are calling this season The Human Cost of Meat, and future episodes will explore other ways industrial meat production has transformed the lives of people who consume meat, work in the meat industry, or live near a factory farm.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

We have a request

In moments like this — as people grapple to understand variants and vaccines, and kids head back to school — many outlets take their paywalls down. Vox’s content is always free, in part because of financial support from our readers. We’ve been covering the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half. From the beginning, our goal was to bring clarity to chaos. To empower people with the information they needed to stay safe. And we’re not stopping.

To our delight, you, our readers, helped us hit our goal of adding 2,500 financial contributions in September in just 9 days. So we’re setting a new goal: to add 4,500 contributions by the end of the month. Reader support helps keep our coverage free, and is a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. Will you help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox with as little as $3?

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The worst horrors of factory farming could soon be phased out in Europe

By Jonathan Moens

How Republicans blocked cities from advancing climate solutions

By Rebecca Leber

See where birds are migrating in real time, in one map

By Benji Jones

Biden could end the debt ceiling — all by himself

By Dylan Matthews

One Good Thing: A time loop video game that works like a Rube Goldberg machine

By Alanna Okun

Meg Ryan fall and the unsettling joy of another pandemic autumn

By Rebecca Jennings