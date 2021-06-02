 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why the US government murdered Fred Hampton

What we aren’t taught about the Black Panther Party.

By Ranjani Chakraborty and Melissa Hirsch

On December 4, 1969, the Black Panther Party’s Illinois chairman Fred Hampton was murdered by police. But his story is about much more than the raid that took his life. The movement Hampton helped create was unique and revolutionary.

In the late 1960s, Fred Hampton helped lead a coalition of activists, working across racial lines, against a corrupt city government that threatened their communities. At the core of their work were social programs, including free breakfasts, health clinics, and legal aid. Hampton named the group the Rainbow Coalition. And because of its impact, it wasn’t long before its members got the attention of the police and the FBI. What followed was an assassination and a cover-up.

Check out the video above for what most people aren’t taught about the work of the Black Panthers as well as Fred Hampton’s life and legacy. If you want to learn more, the documentaries The Murder of Fred Hampton and American Revolution 2 are available to stream in full via the Chicago Film Archives. And for more on the Panthers’ coalition work, there’s the PBS film The First Rainbow Coalition and historian Jakobi Williams’ book From the Bullet to the Ballot.

This is the fourth installment in season two of Missing Chapter, where we revisit underreported and often overlooked moments of the past to give context to the present. Our first season covers stories of racial injustice, identity, and erasure. If you have an idea for a topic we should investigate in the series, send it via this form.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today from as little as $3.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Donald Trump’s new blog lasted less than a month

By Sara Morrison

Ransomware attack hits another massive, crucial industry: Meat

By Sara Morrison

Regulators are trying to get Elon Musk to run his tweets by lawyers. It’s not working.

By Rani Molla

The 6 reasons Americans aren’t getting vaccinated

By German Lopez

Amazon is changing the dates for Prime Day again

By Jason Del Rey

What’s behind the anti-Semitism surge in the US

By Zack Beauchamp