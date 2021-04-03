 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Is racism making people sick?

How the stress of discrimination is widening the racial health gap.

By Christophe Haubursin

A year into the pandemic, Covid-19’s unequal death toll in the US has taken the lives of Black Americans at twice the rate of white Americans. That disparity — and the broader racial mortality gap that has existed for as long as we’ve had recorded health data — is the result of systemic racism in housing, education, and other social determinants of health.

But there’s a growing body of evidence that the experience of racial prejudice itself plays a significant role in those health disparities, too. In 1992, public health scientist Arline Geronimus coined the term “weathering” to describe this phenomenon, where adverse social conditions cause a chronic release of stress hormones that contributes to shorter lifespans and earlier onset of disease.

In this final installment of Glad You Asked episodes exploring racial injustice, we look into how the stresses of interpersonal discrimination are worsening health outcomes for marginalized people.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. Subscribe for more.

Further reading:

“‘Weathering’ and Age Patterns of Allostatic Load Scores Among Blacks and Whites in the United States,” American Journal of Public Health

Black Fatigue: How Racism Erodes the Mind, Body, and Spirit by Mary-Frances Winters

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

Racial Differences in Physical and Mental Health: Socio-economic Status, Stress and Discrimination,” Journal of Health Psychology

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Help us keep our work free for all by making a financial contribution from as little as $3.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

How Biden’s infrastructure plan could leave child care behind

By Anna North

Artificial intelligence can now design new antibiotics in a matter of days

By Sigal Samuel

Millennials are stuck in the world boomers built

By Sean Illing

A deadly day at the Capitol again raises questions about security

By Ella Nilsen, Alex Ward, and 1 more

The Power author Naomi Alderman talks patriarchy and revenge with the Vox Book Club

By Constance Grady

Biden’s plan to fix America’s broken internet, briefly explained

By Sara Morrison