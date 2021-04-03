Is racism making people sick?

A year into the pandemic, Covid-19’s unequal death toll in the US has taken the lives of Black Americans at twice the rate of white Americans. That disparity — and the broader racial mortality gap that has existed for as long as we’ve had recorded health data — is the result of systemic racism in housing, education, and other social determinants of health.

But there’s a growing body of evidence that the experience of racial prejudice itself plays a significant role in those health disparities, too. In 1992, public health scientist Arline Geronimus coined the term “weathering” to describe this phenomenon, where adverse social conditions cause a chronic release of stress hormones that contributes to shorter lifespans and earlier onset of disease.

In this final installment of Glad You Asked episodes exploring racial injustice, we look into how the stresses of interpersonal discrimination are worsening health outcomes for marginalized people.

