Does my neighborhood determine my future?

Housing policy in the United States has a long history of deepening segregation. Redlining, exclusionary lending, and targeted zoning laws have all played a role in isolating minority populations while simultaneously privileging white residents. For nearly 80 years, generations of Americans have lived through endless cycles of poverty and inequality that were built by the US government.

In 1933, when faced with a housing shortage, the Federal Housing Administration set into motion a plan under the New Deal to provide housing to middle-class and lower-middle-class white families. The unofficial borders created from these redlined and rezoned neighborhoods led to poor health, poor education, and poor economic mobility because Black and brown families didn’t have access to the No. 1 way to build wealth in America: homeownership.

In this episode of Glad You Asked, we attempt to understand how where you grow up shapes your future and if the course of history can be changed for millions of non-white Americans.

