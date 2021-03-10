Can we get rid of Covid-19 forever?

As of March 2021, Covid-19 has killed more than 2.5 million people. It has brought about an economic recession, a mental health crisis, and has generally put the world on pause. But we don’t have to look far back in history to see how much worse it could have been.

Smallpox was twice as contagious as Covid-19 and over 60 times as deadly. It plagued humanity for centuries, left many survivors blinded and covered in scars, and killed hundreds of millions of people in the 20th century alone. But today, smallpox has been eradicated; a massive global effort was able to wipe the disease out of existence.

Can we do the same thing with Covid-19? And if we can’t, what are our other options?

