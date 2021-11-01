 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The tricks that make slasher films look real

How do slasher villains slash slashlessly?

By Edward Vega

Horror films — and specifically slashers — are known for abundant on-screen violence. Making that fake violence look real often comes down to props. Prop masters and special effects workers prepare knives, blood, and explosions to slash people ... without actually slashing them.

To pull this off they might use rubber, plastic, retractable, or even digital knives. Blood recipes have been improving over the decades to flow more realistically, and better soak into clothing. And explosions, both with air and squibs, push out blood to make scenes feel more realistic.

With movies, it’s often what you don’t see that makes the difference. After prop masters, makeup artists, and special effects artists complete their work, they pass the baton off to other members of the crew. Actors sell it, camera operators get the right angles to highlight the action while hiding the tubes and wires, and editors cut the different takes together. When pulled off well, it’ll make you feel like what you’re witnessing is real — even though it’s just movie magic.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today to help us keep our work free for all.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

An unusual alliance appears likely to fracture Texas’s abortion ban

By Ian Millhiser

Service workers are getting paid more than ever. It’s not enough.

By Rani Molla

Could Zillow buy the neighborhood?

By Jerusalem Demsas

The uncertain future of free community college

By Fabiola Cineas

Why McDonald’s looks sleek and boring now

By Steven T. Wright

Take a mental break with the newest Vox crossword

By Vox Staff

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for The Weeds

Get our essential policy newsletter delivered Fridays.