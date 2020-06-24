 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Vox is seven Help us celebrate our mission to empower people through understanding, by making a $7 contribution today.

Why locusts are descending on East Africa

In a region where food is already scarce, billions of insects are now eating everything in sight.

By Kimberly Mas

Since late 2019, East Africa and the Middle East have been experiencing their worst locust outbreaks in decades.

A small locust swarm can eat more food than 35,000 people. But some swarms in the area have grown to more than 2,000 times that size. Billions of insects have formed swarms so thick that airplanes have been forced to divert their course. Some areas in Ethiopia have reported nearly a 100 percent loss in vital crops. And controlling the locusts has been especially difficult alongside the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions put in place to fight it.

What exactly made this year so bad? The weather. The desert locust thrives when dry weather turns wet. And in 2018 and 2019, a series of freak weather events brought record-setting rainfall to the Middle East and East Africa.

To learn more, check out the video above and read our in-depth article by Umair Irfan.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Vox turns 7 this month. Although the world has changed a lot since our founding, we’ve held tight to our mission: to make the most important issues clear and comprehensible, and empower you to shape the world in which you live. We’re committed to keeping our unique journalism free for all who need it. Help us celebrate Vox’s 7th birthday and support our unique mission by making a $7 financial contribution today.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Trump’s irate, lie-filled RNC speech shows tensions in GOP

By Zeeshan Aleem

SNL’s cold open pokes fun at white Americans’ optimism about Chauvin trial outcome

By Zeeshan Aleem

Michigan’s governor wants voluntary efforts to curb severe coronavirus outbreak

By Zeeshan Aleem

Northern Ireland is experiencing some of the worst violence it’s seen in 8 years. Here’s why.

By Zeeshan Aleem

Top court rules against Covid-19 restrictions on grounds of religious liberty

By Zeeshan Aleem

How America’s one-click obsession is warping the future of work

By Sean Illing