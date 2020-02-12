 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How a Bible prophecy shapes Trump’s foreign policy

For an influential group of American Christians, support for Israel — and hatred of Iran — is based in a biblical prophecy.

By Danush Parvaneh and Liz Scheltens

When President Donald Trump authorized the drone strike that killed the powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, he wasn’t just flexing America’s muscle in the Middle East.

He was also acting on the advice of a politically powerful group of evangelical Christians who believe the US and Israel are part of the Bible’s plan to bring about the second coming of Jesus.

Once considered a fringe element of the religious right, evangelical Christian Zionists are playing an increasingly visible role in Republican politics. Today, unprecedented access to the Trump administration has given them an opportunity to reshape the Middle East.

Watch the video above to learn more about how the Bible is influencing this politically powerful group of American Christians.

