 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Give the gift of understanding Help us add 2,020 founding contributors to our supporter base by the end of the year, and keep Vox free for all, by making a contribution today.

The real cost of smart speakers

Alexa’s recording you. What’s she doing with it?

By Sam Ellis
Open Sourced logo

This holiday season, you’re likely to know someone who buys or receives a smart speaker. One in five US households already have one, and 1.8 million are expected to ship in the last quarter of 2020. Amazon, Google, and Apple make the most popular models, which now include voice-activated headphones, rings, eyeglasses, and doorbells.

But essentially, smart speakers are microphones that connect to the internet. And they come with a hidden cost: some of our privacy. After listening to our questions and demands, these devices send recordings to servers where they can be stored indefinitely. But what do these tech companies do with the recordings?

Watch the video above to learn what we know and don’t know about how smart speakers use our data.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And join the Open Sourced Reporting Network to help us report on the real consequences of data, privacy, algorithms, and AI.

Open Sourced is made possible by Omidyar Network. All Open Sourced content is editorially independent and produced by our journalists.

Give the gift of understanding

In April, Vox launched a way for readers to support our work with financial contributions — and we've been blown away by the response. This year, support from our founding contributors has helped us create projects that millions relied on to understand a year of chaos, and to keep their families safe. Support from our readers helps us rely less on advertising, and keep our resource-intensive work free for everyone who needs it. We want to add 2,020 more founding contributors to our supporter base by the end of the year. Help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox today, from as little as $3.

Next Up In Open Sourced

The Latest

The 18 best documentaries of 2020

By Alissa Wilkinson

What Biden could do about family separations

By Nicole Narea

Bridgerton has a rape scene, but it’s not treated like one

By Aja Romano

The history of Jews, Chinese food, and Christmas, explained by a rabbi

By Jamie Lauren Keiles

One Good Thing: The gentle, lovely beauty of the YouTube Christmas coffee shop

By Emily VanDerWerff

Fox News’s post-Trump identity crisis, explained by an expert

By Aaron Rupar