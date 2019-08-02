Where Manhattan’s grid came from

Manhattan is famous for its grid — so famous that people take pictures of the way the sun shines through it. But the origin of that grid wasn’t always certain, and not everybody is a fan. The above video shows why.

New York City was particularly chaotic and unplanned in its early days, after years of catering to developers and, at the same time, ignoring their requests for a more logical city plan. That made the introduction of a new plan in the 1800s a more urgent matter — and a reasonable time to introduce a plan that lacked many of the artistic flourishes of contemporary city plans.

New York was all about building, and building fast — and it’s still that way today. Watch the video above to see why.

