Why the US has so many tornadoes

Most people will go their entire lives without ever seeing a tornado — and many would be content with that. But you can’t deny that there’s something awe-inspiring about a dark, spinning cyclone of air (even if it does leave mass destruction in its wake).

While tornadoes are fairly rare events, the people who actively seek out the storms start their hunts in the United States, the country with far more tornadoes than anywhere else in the world. The US records, on average, more than 1,000 twisters per year. By comparison, Canada, the country in second place, records around 100.

Most US states have recorded at least one tornado, but the central part of the country is a hotbed — so much so that it’s earned the nickname “Tornado Alley.” What’s so special about this area? Well, the geography, of course.

Check out the video above to learn more about how tornadoes form and how Tornado Alley is perfectly designed to support them.

