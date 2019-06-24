 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hong Kong’s huge protests, explained

The people of Hong Kong are protesting in record-breaking numbers.

By Christina Thornell and Danush Parvaneh

Hundreds of thousands of Hongkongers have taken to the streets to protest a controversial extradition bill that could send Hong Kong residents to mainland China to be tried in court. Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, said the bill is intended to prevent Hong Kong from becoming a safe haven for fugitives. But opponents fear that the bill would expose Hong Kong to China’s flawed judicial system and lead to further erasure of the city’s judicial independence.

Initially, Lam was determined to move forward with the bill. But after a series of massive protests, she announced she would “indefinitely suspend” it. Protesters are not accepting the suspension, however, and have started demanding its withdrawal — and calling for Lam’s resignation.

This rise in tensions in Hong Kong is about a lot more than a bill. To understand why it has hit a nerve with Hongkongers, it’s important to understand Hong Kong’s relationship with China and how the bill tips the scales in China’s favor.

The recent developments of this story begin with a murder in Taiwan, but the issues beneath the surface go back to when Hong Kong was a British colony and was returned to China in 1997.

In this video, we take a look at the news coming out of Hong Kong today and the history that led to this moment.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Next Up In Video

This Article has a component height of 6. The sidebar size is short.

The Latest

In Facebook we trust? (All others pay cash)

By Kara Swisher

LGBTQ Pride Month, explained

By German Lopez

Jay Inslee has a radical plan to phase out fossil fuel production in the US

By David Roberts

If Slack is so good, why are so many companies trying to fix it? 

By Rani Molla

Democrats’ ongoing argument about free college, explained

By Matthew Yglesias

Recode Daily: Soon you might know exactly how much you’re worth to Facebook

By Samantha Oltman