Hong Kong’s huge protests, explained

Hundreds of thousands of Hongkongers have taken to the streets to protest a controversial extradition bill that could send Hong Kong residents to mainland China to be tried in court. Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, said the bill is intended to prevent Hong Kong from becoming a safe haven for fugitives. But opponents fear that the bill would expose Hong Kong to China’s flawed judicial system and lead to further erasure of the city’s judicial independence.

Initially, Lam was determined to move forward with the bill. But after a series of massive protests, she announced she would “indefinitely suspend” it. Protesters are not accepting the suspension, however, and have started demanding its withdrawal — and calling for Lam’s resignation.

This rise in tensions in Hong Kong is about a lot more than a bill. To understand why it has hit a nerve with Hongkongers, it’s important to understand Hong Kong’s relationship with China and how the bill tips the scales in China’s favor.

The recent developments of this story begin with a murder in Taiwan, but the issues beneath the surface go back to when Hong Kong was a British colony and was returned to China in 1997.

In this video, we take a look at the news coming out of Hong Kong today and the history that led to this moment.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.