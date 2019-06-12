What’s actually in the Green New Deal, explained with a video

The release of the 14-page Green New Deal resolution was well-timed.

It was shortly after the world’s top climate scientists told us we had 12 years to limit a global catastrophe. It was amid the worldwide student strikes and during the ramp-up of 2020 presidential coverage, which has made climate change one of the top issues in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Yet still, the Green New Deal is kind of hard to understand.

Our video goes over the basics:

What is it? Right now, what we have is the resolution: a road map. It’s a document that lays out the huge things America has to do to avoid a climate disaster — and the principles we should abide by as we do this.

What do we have to do to avoid climate disaster? Our economy is built on burning coal, oil, and gas. If we want to stop doing this, we need to overhaul our buildings, our transportation, our manufacturing methods, and more.

But what about the whole “new deal” part? Overhauling an economy can hurt certain people. If your well-being depends on working for a coal company or an oil refinery, this isn’t going to be fun for you. But overhauling an economy also gives us the chance to fix some economic injustices. So the Green New Deal tries to create some protections that create a path for a more fair and just transition.

Okay, what do I read now? As someone who isn’t a climate expert but spent a lot of time researching this to make the video, I think the following steps make sense:

And as always, to watch more Vox videos, follow us on YouTube. I’ll be looking to make more videos on the climate crisis, so email me if you have any stories you’d like to see covered. I’m at alvin@vox.com.